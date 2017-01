With 6 Recent Crashes In The Reno Area, Involving 9 Deaths Impaired Driving Is Suspected In Each Tragedy. Rock 104.5 And The Reno Police Department Beg You To Call A Friend, A Coworker, A Cab, Use Lyft, Use Uber, Do Anything But Get Behind The Wheel Under The Influence Of Any Substance.

GET A RIDE:

www.lyft.com/cities/reno

www.uber.com/cities/reno/

http://renocab.com/

http://www.taxirenotahoe.com/web/