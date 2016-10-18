Prize Pick Up Policy

Non Ticketed Items You Will Have 30 Days To Pick Up

Ticketed Items Have Until 5:30pm The Last Business Day Before The Event To Pick Up Their Prize. Please Be Cognizant Of Holidays.

You Are To Pick Up Your Prize In Person.

If You Cannot Pick Up A Prize In-Person Please Call Promotions To Make Arrangements

All Winners And/Or Their Proxies Must Show Valid Photo Id When Picking Up The Prize.

Prizes Will Not Be Ready For Pick Up Until The Following Business Day After 10am

Special Circumstances Are When The Prize Is Dated For That Day Or On A Friday For A Show That Weekend.

Or If The Prize Will Not Be In-House Until A Specific Date.

Our Studios are located at 690 East Plumb Lane

We are open Monday-Friday 8:30a -5:30p