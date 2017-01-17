Get Qualified- Shark Tank Experience- PBR 2017

OFFICIAL RULES

Win A Shark Tank Experience For 4 At The 2017 Professional Bull Riders Event!

Listen Each Weekday From 11a-12n For A Chance To Win A 4-Pack Of Tickets To The PBR At Lawlor Events Center On Feb 4th And Qualify For A Chance To See All The Bull Riding Action From The Shark Tank In The Center Of The Ring For You And 3 Of Your Friends At The PBR!

When Prompted, Be Caller #12 And Deidra Will Give You A Topic That You Must BS About For 30 Sec To Win The Tickets And Qualify For The Grand Prize.. Don’t Last 30 Sec And We Will Take The Next Caller.