Communities In Schools (Cis) Of Western Nevada, The Washoe County Affiliate Of The Nation’s Leading Dropout Prevention Program, Is Holding A Community Fundraiser On Wednesday, Feb. 22, From 5 To 8 P.M. At IMBIB Custom Brews In Reno. To Buy Tickets Or A Sponsorship, Visit : https://www.cisnevada.org/events/cappy-hour/