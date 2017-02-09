Truckee Meadows Flooding Video And Weather Warnings

Yo, Kronik here! Check out some video that I took on Wednesday, already showing high water:

Crazy storms on the way with another atmospheric river that will cause some minor flooding in the creeks and streams in our area. I live right on Steamboat Creek and it was over the road on Wednesday, and now we have enough wind to blow over trees and power lines. You know how I know it was windy today? I saw some roadkill tumbling down the street, and got a free sand blasting for my paint job on the way into work! Just another reminder to stay safe this weekend from your friendly neighborhood Kronik. Check out the links below for the latest!

