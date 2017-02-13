Metallica 2017 U.S. Tour Dates Announced

Metallica much? If you are a fan of hard and heavy, and love it loud, time to take a road trip as Metallica doesn’t have a Reno date listed on its first batch of tour stops. However, Metallica will be rockin’ the West Coast toward the tail end of the tour. Here’s what we know:
May 10 – Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium
May 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
May 14 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 17 – Uniondale, NY – The New Coliseum Presented by NYCB
May 19 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
May 21 – Columbus, OH – Rock On The Range @ MAPFRE Stadium
June 4 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium
June 7 – Denver, CO – Sports Authority Field at Mile High
June 11 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
June 14 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
June 16 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
June 18 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
July 5 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
July 7 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
July 9 – Atlanta, GA – SunTrust Park
June 12 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
July 14 – Quebec City, QC – Festival D’Ete de Quebec
June 16 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre
July 19 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau
July 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl
August 4 – Phoenix, AZ – University of Phoenix Stadium
August 6 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park
August 9 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field
August 14 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place
August 16 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium
There ya have it! Check out Metallica.com for more info, tickets and details.