Metallica 2017 U.S. Tour Dates Announced

Metallica much? If you are a fan of hard and heavy, and love it loud, time to take a road trip as Metallica doesn’t have a Reno date listed on its first batch of tour stops. However, Metallica will be rockin’ the West Coast toward the tail end of the tour. Here’s what we know:

May 10 – Baltimore, MD – M&T Bank Stadium

May 12 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

May 14 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

May 17 – Uniondale, NY – The New Coliseum Presented by NYCB

May 19 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

May 21 – Columbus, OH – Rock On The Range @ MAPFRE Stadium

June 4 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium

June 7 – Denver, CO – Sports Authority Field at Mile High

June 11 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

June 14 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

June 16 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

June 18 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

July 5 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

July 7 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

July 9 – Atlanta, GA – SunTrust Park

June 12 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

July 14 – Quebec City, QC – Festival D’Ete de Quebec

June 16 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

July 19 – Montreal, QC – Parc Jean-Drapeau

July 29 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl

August 4 – Phoenix, AZ – University of Phoenix Stadium

August 6 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

August 9 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field

August 14 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place

August 16 – Edmonton, AB – Commonwealth Stadium

There ya have it! Check out Metallica.com for more info, tickets and details.

