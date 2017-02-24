53 feet of snow at Mt Rose

Lake Tahoe has been pounded with over 7 feet of snow in the last 10 days bringing the total at Rose to 53′!!! This will allow many area resorts to operate into the summer. Rose has to abide by the Forest Service Special Use Permit and they are subject to those regulations but as of today they are scheduled to stay open till April 3oth.

This said, you will be able to ride Heavenly till the end of May and Squaw till June 4th with current predictions… as long as they have snow you will potentially be able to ski/board in the morning and hang out at the lake in the afternoon.

Now, will Spring get here already?!?

