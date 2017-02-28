Sparks Movie Theater Coming Back To Life

I’m sure you have heard that the Sparks City Council just approved a deal to help renovate the Sparks 14 Theaters and it should be reopened by the end of the year as a Galaxy LUXURY+ theater, much like the IMAX at Scheels. This is great news to me as I love being able to enjoy both the recliners that the LUXURY+ offer, but also the bar. As a parent I’m more excited about the news that the El Rancho Drive in is going to open on March 17th in time for the premiere of the new “Beauty and the Beast” live action movie from Disney. Then March 25th will be El Rancho’s 3rd annual pajama party! What’s movie are you looking forward to this year?

