Radio Inspires Reno Child In Protective Custody

The magic of music and the Power Of Radio!

Growing up, I was an only child, and most of my fondest memories were about (or had to do with) music. I remember the release of ‘What’s up Pussycat‘ and asked my grandmother if we could buy a lime in a coconut next time we went to the store. My first two prized possessions were an Ernie and Bert Sesame St AM/FM radio and a Shetland pony named Peanut Butter. Fortunately, we both had the same taste in music and with THIS combination, my sanity was saved despite what some would call a VERY volatile childhood. While Social Services made a few visits to my home, it was the 70’s and what they considered ‘abuse’ back then is a lot different than it is now. Frankly, its music that I owe a great deal of my survival and healing to, and it’s a HUGE part of why I’m in radio today.



Several months ago, I was approached by our public service director and asked if I would be interested in granting a reward to a young gentleman who had recently gone through a traumatic ordeal which landed him in protective custody and really shut him down. He was given a list of goals and asked what he would like as a reward. His reply was to tour his favorite radio station and meet his favorite Dj’s. ‘Super Chad’ (the Chadillac, as some refer to him), our engineer here at the ‘radio ranch’ gave him a tour of how it worked from the tech side while Donna gave him the tour of the offices of sales, promotions and commercials. Then, Shane let him sit in on a taping of his show as a co host and I let him do a read of a public service announcement, having him pick a music bed and showing him how to edit and mix it all down to a final spot.

When it was all said and done, we had one happy little man, well on his way to healing through the power of music and radio!! Here were the replies…..

One of the cool things I would like to get going is a reward program designed for troubled kids because dammit… it works!

