What community resources are available in Northern Nevada?

We have some pretty amazing people in Northern Nevada! Over the past 5 years that I’ve been working weekdays at the Veterans Resource Centers of America, I’ve been blessed with the opportunity to help thousands of homeless veterans and veterans in need of assistance. As a veteran myself, I feel honored to be there for my fellow brothers and sisters of the US Armed Forces.

Which leads me to this post:

We have some incredible organizations in and around the listening area. Some are known, but unfortunately, quite a few are not. While I’m familiar with a lot of veteran resources in the Northern Nevada area, there are many resources that I’m still unaware of. This will be a running post (meaning I will check back and update it once a week). Please take some time to mention one or all of your favorite local charities, a contact number (and hopefully a name), and what they do to help those in need. This way, anyone who is looking for assistance, can reference this blog to get the information that may help (or in some cases even save) their lives. Each suggestion will be checked for legitimacy before being added to the list, so “Timmy needs a new guitar fund” might not be added, however “Guitars for Vets” would be. I’ll start it off by listing off some Veteran resources to start the list. Feel free to chime in and add to it, or give me suggestions for other organizations, such as Women and Children, Single Parents, Education, Employment, etc.

Let’s see what is available to everyone out there, and thank you for your participation!

Veteran Resources:

Veterans Resource Centers of America – Helps homeless military veterans and their families with housing and homeless veterans with clinical services for substance abuse/alcoholism. Contact Shane Whitecloud or Genessee Roberts at (775) 284-8387

Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals, Reno – Helps active duty military and veterans with education and assistance acquiring their own home. Contact Kimberly Larkin-Ritter or Bill Process at (775) 315-2936

Veterans Benefit Advocacy: Contact Veteran Service Officer, Starlyn Lara, at (775) 284-8387

Veterans Claims Consultations, contact Tim Shepard at (775)750-3160

American Red Cross Service to Armed Forces, contact Emma Larson at (775) 954-1166

Homes for Heroes, contact Anita Spencer or Patty Fabre-Johnson at (775) 345-3070

Reno Vet Center (no web site), assists veterans with PTSD group therapy and other group services. Call (775) 323-1294 Or 877-927-8387

Reno Regional Benefit Office, call 800-827-1000

Nevada Department of Veteran Services, contact Liz Watson at (775) 688-1653

Sierra Nevada VA Medical Center, 975 Kirman Ave. Reno, NV – call (888) 838-6256

(This post will be edited once a week to add new organizations)

