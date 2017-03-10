What You Need To Know About Northern Nevada’s Wild Horses

Reno Nevada’s Wonderful World of Wild Life~~ Wild horses

One of the most beautiful and most majestic animals on the planet are HORSES. There is an argument and questions regardomg wild horses that roam North America to be considered native wildlife. They may have been “introduced” by man, but scientific evidence suggests that they are genetically the same as the horses that became extinct on the continent between 11,000 and 13,000 years ago. While mostly used for pleasure riding these days, they deserve respect and the right to exist as they are one of the many truly awesome things about Nevada.

Rules of conduct around wild horses~

Half of the wild horses currently roaming free are actually domesticated horses that either escaped or were actually turned lose by their owners who no longer wanted them and didn’t bother to see to it that they got a new home. The other half, while maybe not 100% MUSTANG are still in fact, WILD- and like any wild animal, they can be dangerous.

Horses like to mosey around and assist in lawn trimming and fertilization efforts in rural housing areas, and while it is tempting to interact (and at times they like to invite themselves), keep these things in mind to keep both the horses and yourself safe.

Lawns: They don’t help sprinkler systems or septic tanks much. Some lawn care products can be toxic, along with weed killers. If you use these products, its nice to either have a fence around the property or better yet, try natural products if you enjoy having the horses around.

Feeding: Know that it is illegal to feed wild horses. You can put water out for them, but when it comes to feeding, that will get you a visit from the BLM or someone who has the power to fine you. The BLM warns of human interaction for a couple of reasons: First, if they get too comfortable, they have no problem inviting themselves into your house, yard, garage, etc. My pony used to like to waltz right into the kitchen and stand by the fridge and wait for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. If they feel threatened, especially the Stallion, they can and will bite you and kick your butt! Second, while we know that horses like vegetation, apples, grains etc., too much of any one thing or something that they aren’t used to can result in not only a tummy ache, but in some cases a very painful case of colic and even death. Eating a few crab apples that have fallen from a tree is a lot different than someone who has cleaned up a few bushels of crab apples in their yard and feeds them to the local wild horse herd. Cows, goats and anything with more than one stomache can eat what ever they like, however horses can’t. Also, not everyone in your neighborhood appreciates their company.

If you enjoy our wild horses, there are several ways you can get up close and personal by volunteering at a wild horse preserve, adopting a horse or burro or just making a contribution to help make sure they have what they need to enjoy their time in the wild while enhancing yours!

These pictures are actually of MY OWN personal experience with some wild horses I met in Carson City before I knew it was illegal to talk to them. I’m literally loving and scratching the chestnut one. Yea, she’s looking slightly annoyed, but liked it!

