Be Aware Of Motorcycles All Over Reno

The weather is warming up and my brothers of the bike are out in force. Please be aware of motorcycles on the road as we continue to warm up. One in five fatalities in Nevada is motorcycle related and 2017 has already had 48 fatalities as of Feb 21st on our roads. I bring this up as a rider and father. I also bring this up due to a close call yesterday when a pair of motorcycles flew by me splitting the lane I was in and doing well over 100 mph, proceeding to recklessly cut through 6pm traffic on 580 south bound- and they didn’t even have proper gear on! I didn’t hear them coming up behind me till they were right next to me. If they would have just lightly made contact with me all of us would have been thrown and sliding in heavy traffic. I ride a Ducati 1198 that will do over 200 mph easy, but I have no reason to push it while on the road. I have nothing to prove as I’m simply enjoying the sun being out on my bike. So if you are on a bike riding like an idiot… give other bikes plenty of room. Don’t be a douche on the road… Love, your friendly neighborhood Kronik.

Find more safe riding and driving tips from our friends at NDOT.

