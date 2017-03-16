[VIDEO] The REAL Kurt Cobain You Never Knew: Rare Interview

From the first time I saw an interview with Kurt, I knew he was what they would call a snowflake these days… not because he was whinny or weak but because he was super sensitive, cared and vocal and snarky about it. His music was a mishmash that had us all wondering: “WHAAAAT…?”

In this interview from Canadian magazine WatchMojo…well, my first impulse is to give a psychological analysis- Like I said, I’m not a writer, however the tones in his voice and his body language tell me on the empathetic level, he has already decided he wants out. I really hear the sound of resolve in his voice, and with the number of times he referred to “The grunge chapter closing…” and the futility (and acceptance) of situations that require having to waste your hard earned money, time and enjoyment just to constantly protect your art and yourself from those who have found loopholes in order to get away with making money off of you and screwing you over as a result, I get the angst.

I never thought he was a genius but pretty good at ‘punkrockish’ rhyming of thoughts, and the fact that he changed his music writing style to accommodate having to explain the lyrical meanings of the songs is pretty amazing. I think after doing so he was still struggling with the notion that they were gonna see what they wanted to see in his songs regardless of what they were really about, no matter HOW obvious he made it. He didn’t want a PC band but he didn’t want to be embarrassed by being political. Kurt would hate the man he prophesied would make a good president – with his disdain for legal battles.

The picture above is at the point in time he hears that MUZAK was not going to use Nirvana’s music because it was to hard or exciting. While he states “We have some pretty songs too!”, you can hear the hurt in his voice since he actually liked the MUZAK lite. From the angry, rebellious and out to change the world to the subdued, frustrated acceptance of what was to come… or not. ‘The music industry will make you nutty’ says the interviewer, another acknowledgement that hits a note of dismay in his tone is when he answers “YES”.

Check out the fascinating video below!

Wild Horse Fans- Check This Out!