The Best St. Patrick’s Day Party In Reno

St. Patrick’s day! A day of feasting and celebrating Christianity. Apparently, Patrick was kidnapped at age 16 by Irish raiders and taken as a slave to Gaelic Ireland. In his six years as shepherd, he found God! God told him to flee to the coast, where a ship would be waiting to take him home. After he returned home, he became a priest and spent the rest of his life converting the Pagans of northern Ireland to Christianity. Science tells us that there are no Snakes in Ireland, just the Druids whom he drove out. So the luck of the Irish didn’t work so well for them!

Wearing Catholic Green?? Protestant Orange?? Are you a Druid and wearing nothing but gold coins??

With THAT said, here are some of the best places to Party on Patty’s day!!

1. Shea’s Tavern!! Best in punk rock bands and free pool!

2. Shenanigans~ Best Fish and Chips in town!

3. Ryan’s Saloon and Broiler~ Beer and Burgers!!!

4. Lucke’s Saloon~ Super Chill!

Added our own Shane Whitecloud is playing at Coach’s 2 tonight (that’s the one down at McCarran and Longley on the South end of town)!

Where ever you go.. Dont Drive Drunk… or stoned!

Zero Fatalities- All You Need To Know!

