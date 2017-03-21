What To Do On A Rainy Day In Reno

Dreary days make me very happy! I say this thanks to the fact that my mother was both a teacher and voracious reader… and she passed that love for reading off to me. While I spend most of my days reading a few dozen news reports to satisfy my need for knowledge, there is a special magic that comes from reading fiction. As a kid I was in love with the Dark Tower series of books from Stephen King. Having read the first 4 books of the series in my junior year of high school, I was honestly worried that something my happen to Stephen before he could finish the tale. Other authors also kindled my reading desire like:

Dean Koontz‘s Intensity and the Odd Thomas Series

Orson Scott Card‘s Enders Game Series

John Steakley‘s Armor and Vampires(you may remember the Vampires film with James Woods).

What are some of your favorite authors and books to curl up and lose yourself in on a rainy day?

