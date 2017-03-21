[VIDEO] MY FAVORITE SONG EVER… This Week Is From DED!

This song has me DED! Ok it’s from the band DED out of Phoenix, AZ and they’re about to head out on tour starting in early May opening for KORN and you will have a chance to see them at festivals like Rock On The Range, Rocklahoma, Chicago Open Air, Carolina Rebellion, & more! They have a very late 90’s rock sound that blends chunky basslines with pop-esque rapping in the style of Limp Bizkit or Linkin Park. Speaking of Limp Bizkit… Fred Durst crawled out from the rock he has been living under to direct their music video for “Anti-Everything”. The video is often out of focus or shown in negative… you don’t get a good look at that band but they energy is intense. They are currently being managed by Jordan Schur from Suretone Records know for managing bands like Weezer, The Cure, Rooney, New Found Glory and Angels and Airwaves.

I give you My Favorite Song Ever … this week! “DED- Anti-Everything”

