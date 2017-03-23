What You Need To Know About Arenacross In Reno

In case you didn’t know I love all things motorcycle and had dreams of racing when I was a kid… until I found out that I wasn’t very good at it. It has never stopped me from riding for enjoyment or even just to go explore the world I live in. This weekend we have some of the best small track riders in the nation in our lovely city battling it out for the Ricky Carmichael Cup! I will have to pleasure of talking with LINDSEY ALKIRE and RYAN BREECE today on my show. Hopefully they can teach me some techniques to improve my personal riding!

