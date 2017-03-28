Are These The Last Few Tahoe Powder Days Of The Year?

Well, the storm that hit the mountains last weekend may be the last fresh snow you see on the resorts this season. Weather Channel reports a continued warming trend as Spring Break for many college and high school students is wrapping up. Some kids go to the beaches of SoCal or Mexico during the break and for others it means getting on the mountain and enjoying Skiing and Snowboarding with warmer weather! A huge snowpack has given many resorts the ability to stay open through spring with beautiful conditions… but if you are a powder-hound, this is the time to get up and get some of the last fresh tracks of the year! I’ll be went up last Sunday with my 12 year old Daughter to take advantage of the beautiful conditions!

