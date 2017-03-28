What You Need To Know To Get Involved In Reno’s Earth Day Celebration

Earth day is right around the corner and there are several ways to get involved! A series of meetings have been taking place and the next one is the 3rd Open Volunteer Meeting of 2017! Anyone interested in volunteering or who wants more info are invited to attend on Wednesday, March 29th, 2017 @ 6:30pm over at the Grassroots Books on Grove Street. Here are some other scheduled meetings:

April 5th – Grassroots Books Conference Room (660 E Grove St, Reno, NV 89502) – 6:30pm-7:30pm

April 11th – Grassroots Books Conference Room (660 E Grove St, Reno, NV 89502) – 6:30pm-7:30pm

April 15th – Idlewild Park in front of California Building (75 Cowan Dr, Reno, NV 89509) – 12pm-1pm

April 18th – Grassroots Books Conference Room (660 E Grove St, Reno, NV 89502) – 6:30pm-7:30pm

The Reno Earth Day event is 100% volunteer run, so without our support, the event likely wouldn’t happen. Luckily, volunteering for such a fun event is hardly work. You can sign up for any shift: Saturday, Apr. 22nd, 10am-2:30pm, Saturday, Apr. 22nd, 2:30pm-7pm, Sunday, Apr. 23rd, 6am-10:30am, Sunday Apr. 23rd, 10:30am-3:30pm, Sunday, Apr. 23rd, 3:30pm-8pm.

Volunteers may contact Zack at: momentumvolunteers@gmail.com

Finally, The March for Science will be held on Saturday, April 22nd (Earth Day).

