Reno’s Local Lick Of The Week (March 27-March 31 2017)

The Local Lick is all about featuring a rock band from our listening area, Northern California/Northern Nevada, that is either signed or unsigned…if they come from our beautiful area, they deserve the recognition. This week’s Local Lick is a bad ass rock band called The Alpha Complex.

“What is an alpha complex you may ask? To begin with, there are many faces to the alpha complex. Some alpha children present as bossy and prescriptive, dominating and controlling, compelled to take charge. They are most comfortable when in the lead and when giving the orders. Other alpha children are like mother hens, inclined to take care of others, especially the weak and the wounded. Yet another manifestation of the alpha complex is having to be first or the best or in the know. Still another face of alpha is characterized by the drive to establish dominance through exploiting the weaknesses and vulnerability of others. The manifestations of the alpha complex are myriad and diverse, yet I have become convinced that at the core the root instincts are essentially the same.” – Gordon Neufeld of The Neufeld Institute, 2016.

I don’t care what Gordon says, these guys are straight up DERANGED…and I love it! With amazing guitar riffs, chest punching drum beats, and gutteral vocals that scream of insanity to harmonious singing that says “I’m a beautiful butterfly” one thing is certain…these guys will have your face melting and your head banging in the middle of church on a beautiful Sunday afternoon (yes, I was that kid in church). These guys are one of the hardest working rock bands I’ve ever known that are not signed to a major label. They are constantly touring, a lot of times on their own dime or through crowd funding, and always coming out with new material. They put on one hell of a stage show, and are all super chill guys behind the curtain.

The Alpha Complex started in September 2012 with Michael Woodruff (Relevent, Motograter, Riven) being the founding member. All Together Music partnered with the band immediately as they had previously managed Riven. The first member to join Woodruff was Steven Samora, who co-wrote “Til The End” in the songs early stages. The two split ways shortly after. Austin Kennedy joined the band and within a week they had written 6 songs and recruited Kery Glennon (Relevent) to the line up. The trio wrote the remainder of the album over the period of the next two months. Bassist Brian Barnard was added to the line up after responding to the band’s ad on craigslist. Kery and Michael attended the 2013 Monster Energy Drink Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, Ca. There they found drummer Martin Bechtel during a chance side stage meeting during Love & Death’s set. The band’s line up was completed in September 2013, one year after it’s inception.

The Alpha Complex played their first show on December 21, 2013 in Modesto, Ca at The Fat Cat. The show was headlined by hometown heroes Better Left Unsaid. It was also the first ALL AGES show ever held at The Fat Cat. On May 11, 2014 TAC and All Together Music split ways. All Together Music was quoted in saying “Unfortunately, ATM and The Alpha Complex have parted ways! We wish the band the best in their future! The band is a hard working independent band who doesn’t need management at this time.” via ATM’s Facebook page. Shortly after on May 17, 2014 The Alpha Complex was announced as one of the bands to play the V103 Rockfest to be held on October 4, 2014. The festival would include a number of Northern California bands as well a surprise national headliner for the first time. The Alpha Complex’s debut album “GENERATE” was released May 23, 2014 at The Boardwalk in Orangevale, Ca. The show featured national bands Powerman 5000, 9 Electric, and DEDVOLT as well as local favorites FALLRISE. TAC filmed a live music video for their song “Never Again” at the show. On May 24, 2014 the group shot another music video in Jackson, Ca.

After rave reviews of The Alpha Complex’s live show and album Nicholas Bell had the band added to M7 Booking Agency’s artist roster.

I have a great personal relationship with Michael that goes back before we even knew each other, as we have many of the same friends in music and have performed with a multitude of the same bands. I was doing a camp out one year on Black Friday, trying to get my kiddo a tv for Christmas. It was freezing cold outside, and around 2am, someone knocks on my tent. It was Michael and his wife, who had driven over from Sacramento to bring me hot chocolate! That’s the kind of guy he is, which is why I will always show love for him and the band he sings for. Follow them on Facebook for a lot of live updates, from everything about the band to the meaning of life at this very moment in time. I’ve included links below to help with your journey.

Remember, support local live bands, because your favorite band in the entire world was once a local band too!

Links to follow The Alpha Complex and check out some more of their songs:

Reverbnation

Facebook

Know of a Veteran in need of help? Check out our list of resources!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK!