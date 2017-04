Full House Flyaway- Welcome to Rockville- Official Rules

BEGINNING MONDAY APRIL 3RD 2017, THROUGH FRIDAY, APRIL 7TH 2017 BETWEEN 10AM AND 6 PM, KDOT LISTENERS 21 AND OLDER WILL HAVE THE CHANCE TO WIN LUNCH FOR 2 PROVIDED BY PORT OF SUBS FOR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES AND A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SIX FLAGS PROVIDED FOR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES AND QUALIFY FOR THE GRAND PRIZE: A TRIP FOR TWO TO THE WELCOME TO ROCKVILLE FESTIVAL IN JACKSONVILLE FLORIDA, SATURDAY APRIL 29TH AND SUNDAY APRIL 30TH 2017. GRAND PRIZE INCLUDES: TWO TICKETS TO THE EVENT, ROUND-TRIP AIRFARE FROM RENO, AND HOTEL ACCOMMODATIONS FOR 3 NIGHTS. GRAND PRIZE PROVIDED BY: INTERSCOPE RECORDS AND 300 ENTERTAINMENT FOR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES. APPROXIMATE VALUE = $3,000. TO QUALIFY, LISTEN TO KDOT, FOR ONE PLAYING CARD TO BE DRAWN AT RANDOM FROM A SINGLE DECK TO BE ANNOUNCED AT APPROXIMATELY; 10:10AM, 11:10AM, 12:10PM, 3:10PM AND 4:10PM. AT APPROXIMATLY 5:10PM, WHEN PROMPTED, BEGINNING WITH CALLER 12 AT (775) 793-1045 THE FIRST CALLER TO CORRECTLY IDENTIFY ALL 5 CARDS INCLUDING SUIT WILL QUALIFY. EACH WINNER WILL WIN LUNCH FOR 2 FROM PORT OF SUBS AND A PAIR OF TICKETS TO SIX FLAGS DISCOVERY KINGDOM. APPROXIMATE VALUE $123.00, AND WILL QUALIFY FOR THE GRAND PRIZE. ONE GRAND PRIZE WINNER WILL BE CHOSEN AT RANDOM FROM ALL QUALIFIERS ON OR ABOUT MONDAY, APRIL 10TH 2017 AND WILL BE NOTIFIED VIA PHONE, AND / OR CERTIFIED MAIL. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. YOU CAN ONLY QUALIFY ONCE. GRAND PRIZE WINNER AND GUEST MUST BE 21 OR OLDER UNLESS GUEST IS AN IMMEDIATE FAMILY MEMBER AND PROVIDE A VALID U.S. GOVERNMENT ISSUED PHOTO ID TO CLAIM PRIZES AND SIGN RELEASE FORMS. WINNER IS RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL OTHER FEES WHICH MAY ARISE FROM ACCEPTANCE OF THE PRIZE INCLUDING GROUND TRANSPORTATION, HOTEL INCIDENTALS AND ALL APPLICABLE TAXES INCLUDING FEDERAL INCOME TAXES. GRAND PRIZE WINNER MUST HAVE A VALID CREDIT CARD AND PHOTO ID TO CHECK INTO HOTEL FOR INCIDENTALS AND SECURITY DEPOSIT. PROMOTION OPEN TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. PRIZES ARE NOT REDEEMABLE FOR CASH AND ARE NON-TRANSFERRABLE! LOTUS RADIO CORP., PORT OF SUBS, SIX FLAGS, INTERSCOPE RECORDS AND 300 ENTERTAINMENT ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR CANCELLATION OF THE SHOW FOR ANY FORESEEABLE OR UNFORESEEABLE REASONS. SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SUBSTITUTE PRIZE OF ANOTHER OF EQUAL OR GREATER VALUE. RULES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE. ENTRANTS AGREE TO INDEMNIFY AND HOLD HARMLESS LOTUS RADIO CORP., PORT OF SUBS, SIX FLAGS, INTERSCOPE RECORDS AND 300 ENTERTAINMENT AND ALL PARTICIPATING SPONSORS, THEIR RESPECTIVE AFFILIATES, DIRECTORS, OFFICERS, AGENTS, STAFF, ADMINISTRATORS, ASSIGNS FROM ANY AND ALL LIABILITY, LOSS, COST, DAMAGE, INJURY OR DEATH, INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES ARISING OUT OF, RELATING TO OR IN CONNECTION WITH PARTICIPATING IN THE PROMOTION/CONTEST AND/OR ACCEPTING THE PRIZE. EMPLOYEES, THOSE DOMICILED WITH, AND THE IMMEDIATE FAMILIES OF EMPLOYEES OF LOTUS RADIO CORP, AND PARTICIPATING SPONSORS ARE INELIGIBLE. COMPLETE RULES WILL BE AVAILABLE 690 E. PLUMB LANE IN RENO, NEVADA