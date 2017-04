Full House Flyaway-Welcome to Rockville!

COMPLETE RULES

Win A Trip For 2 To “Welcome To Rockville”! Full House Flyaway Is Back With Rock 104.5- Port Of Subs And Six Flags Discovery Kingdom! Get All Five Cards And You Could Be 1 Out Of 5 People In The Running For This Week Flyaway To “Welcome To Rockville” In Jacksonville Florida On April 29th & 30th With -Airfare-Hotel And Tickets For You And A Friend. Here’s Some Help… We Will Draw A Card Each Day At 10:10-11:10-12:10-3:10-And 4:10… Then At 5:10 Ish Is Your Chance To Show Us If You’ve Been Listening.