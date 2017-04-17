The Best Of Reno’s Live Stage Theater

The fun of theater and stage!! Whether you are a stage tramp or a voyeur, Reno has quite an eclectic group of theaters and acting troupes! Here they are and some tit bits about them!!

Bruka Theater~ Reno based and founded in “92, its one of the main live theaters. Located at 99 N Virginia St, (775)232-3221. Currently they have ~TOOTH OF THE CRIME~ An environmental Rock Experience! Musicals anyone!?!

Reno Little Theater~ I remember this place when I was a kid and it’s a non-profit community theatrical group! 147 E Pueblo St. (775)813-8900. Their next play is Murder in Green Meadows~~Two married couples meet in the small suburban town of Green Meadows, Illinois. Together, the four fast friends spend their days playing games, gossiping, telling jokes, and lending a hand to one another. However, as the months go by and masks begins to slip between the two households, a whirlwind of startling confessions and betrayals leaves one of them dead and the rest to pick up (or cover) the pieces.





Good Luck Macbeth~ Known as Reno’s scrappiest black box theater, they strive to be an affordable and accessible space for the Northern Nevada Community, providing a venue, space, and an artistic home to playwrights, poets, singers, songwriters, weirdos, actors, and artists.~ 713 Virginia St., (775)322-3716

Laughing Owl Productions~ Exploring/producing great theater? Laughing Owl Productions offers stage acting classes for individuals of all skill levels and is is proud to offer a new THEATER FOR YOUTH program! 75 S Wells Ave, (775)384-9967

