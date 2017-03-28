Kronik
Are These The Last Few Tahoe Powder Days Of The Year?
Well, the storm that hit the mountains last weekend may be the last fresh snow you see on the resorts this season. Weather Channel reports a continued warming trend as Spring Break for many college and high
What You Need To Know About Arenacross In Reno
In case you didn’t know I love all things motorcycle and had dreams of racing when I was a kid… until I found out that I wasn’t very good at it. It has never stopped me from
What To Do On A Rainy Day In Reno
Dreary days make me very happy! I say this thanks to the fact that my mother was both a teacher and voracious reader… and she passed that love for reading off to me. While I spend most
[VIDEO] MY FAVORITE SONG EVER… This Week Is From DED!
This song has me DED! Ok it’s from the band DED out of Phoenix, AZ and they’re about to head out on tour starting in early May opening for KORN and you will have a chance to see
Be Aware Of Motorcycles All Over Reno
The weather is warming up and my brothers of the bike are out in force. Please be aware of motorcycles on the road as we continue to warm up. One in five fatalities in Nevada is motorcycle
[VIDEO] New Snoop Dogg video has Assassination scene?!?
It was just released last night but already Snoop Dogg’s new video “BadBadNotGood” is making headlines due to a scene that depicts Snoop putting a large revolver to the head of a “clown” dressed up like President
(VIDEO) Even If You Can Do This, Don’t Drive Drunk In Reno
I believe that people should have to prove they are sober and have their faculties about them when behind the wheel. I have had to submit to a field sobriety test twice in my life and passed
Sparks Movie Theater Coming Back To Life
I’m sure you have heard that the Sparks City Council just approved a deal to help renovate the Sparks 14 Theaters and it should be reopened by the end of the year as a Galaxy LUXURY+ theater,
53 feet of snow at Mt Rose
Lake Tahoe has been pounded with over 7 feet of snow in the last 10 days bringing the total at Rose to 53′!!! This will allow many area resorts to operate into the summer. Rose has to
Video: Squaw Valley Snowboarder Buried Head First In Deep Powder
After a botched jump a few days ago a snowboarder was buried head first for almost 10 minutes in deep powder in Squaw Valley! Please always be aware of your surroundings and ride with a friend. If
Five Places In Reno For Family Friendly Fun
Having grown up in Reno/Sparks (I moved here in 1987 when I was 5), one of the biggest challenges my folks had was finding spots that you could take the family. In the late 80’s, this pretty much
Three Most Scenic Day Drives Outside Of Reno
You may have heard about the 1 lane traffic on I-80 as they repair after mudslides and thanks to Google, I was able to avoid the 4 hour line between Rob Drive and Truckee this weekend. I was